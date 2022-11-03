Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana champions display scientific dexterity at state-level science fair

Ludhiana champions display scientific dexterity at state-level science fair

Published on Nov 03, 2022 11:49 PM IST

A total of 46 students, who excelled in the district-level science fair in Ludhiana, depicted various scientific methods and theories through innovative models and scientific projects on different themes

Students from 23 districts of Punjab participated in the state-level science fair at meritorious school in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Students from 23 districts of Punjab participated in the state-level science fair-cum-exhibition organised by the Punjab education department under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan (RAA) organised at the Residential School for Meritorious students here on Thursday.

A total of 46 students, who excelled in the district-level fair, depicted various scientific methods and theories through innovative models and scientific projects on different themes, including agriculture and food security, energy resources and conservation, health, environmental issues and concerns, science and everyday life, disaster management, science games and toys etc.

In Class 6–8 category, Ritu from Fazilka clinched the first prize, while Arshdeep Kaur Dhillon from Sangrur obtained the second position and Jaskamal Singh of Hoshiarpur stood third.

In Class 9 and 10 category, Arshpreet Singh Saini from Fatehgarh Sahib won the first prize, while Sukhchain Singh of Bathinda obtained the second position and Samiksha Patiala secured the third spot. Trophies and certificates were also given to students.

The scientific models on home automation, working models on nephrons, wireless mobile chargers, laser leveller, periodic table, argon and hydrogen models (made up of best out of waste material) were also a sight of attraction at the event.

