Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Chattisgarh minister interacts with industrialists
Chattisgarh minister of commerce and industries Kawasi Lakhma (third from right) being felicitated by members of the Punjab chapter of PHDCCI in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)
Chattisgarh minister of commerce and industries Kawasi Lakhma (third from right) being felicitated by members of the Punjab chapter of PHDCCI in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)
others

Ludhiana: Chattisgarh minister interacts with industrialists

The Punjab state chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised an interactive session between Chhattisgarh minister commerce and industries Kawasi Lakhma and industry representatives from Ludhiana on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:22 AM IST

The Punjab state chapter of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised an interactive session between Chhattisgarh minister commerce and industries Kawasi Lakhma and industry representatives from Ludhiana on Thursday. The objective was to discuss business prospects and investment opportunities in Chhattisgarh.

Gurmeet Singh Kular, chairman-cum-convener of Ludhiana Zone, Punjab State Chapter, PHDCCI; president of FICO and partner, Kular Sons, welcomed Lakhma and other officials of Chhattisgarh government. He said that PHDCCI is a proactive apex organisation working for promotion of trade, commerce and industry and has partnered with multiple states in the country.

He added that Punjab will attract investors on the strength of the enterprising spirit of its people, subsidies provided on capital investment; freight reimbursement and surplus power.

Lakhma apprised industrialist of the key features of the Chhattisgarh Industrial Policy 2019-24, which focuses on inclusive economic growth. He also highlighted focus areas of the state such as electronics and engineering, food processing, ethanol, gems and jewellery and forest produce. He stated that development through value addition to natural resources and diversification of industries, led by innovation and technology, has placed the state among the top investment destinations in the country. He invited a delegation from Ludhiana to visit the state to explore investment opportunities.

Arun Prasad, managing director of Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation (CSIDC), shared videos related to investment opportunities in different industrial sectors in Chhattisgarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.