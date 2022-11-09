Ludhiana | Congress MP Bittu slams AAP for ‘lackadaisical’ attitude towards illegal mining

Following complaints of illegal sand mining, Congress member Parliament from Ludhiana, Ravneet Singh Bittu, conducted a raid at the banks of Sutlej river in Bahadur Ke village, late on Monday night.

However, Bittu claimed that the miscreants had received information about the raid and managed to escape before he got there.

The MP went live on his social media, where he expressed shock over large scale illegal mining being carried out in the area with impunity. He stated that even though he could not catch anyone red-handed, he found imprints of tractor tyres and many deep pits in the area.

Bittu slammed the AAP-led state government and district administration, alleging that their lackadaisical attitude is allowing the sand mining mafia to carry out their illegal activities fearlessly .

Bittu said that cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains should visit the site and mark an inquiry to find out if officials are also involved in illegal mining.