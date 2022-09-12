Ludhiana | Former councillors take shots at Congress over Ashu’s arrest
Ahead of the Ludhiana municipal corporation elections, former and aspiring councillors from various political parties have been taking shots at the Congress over the arrest of former Ludhiana West MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s arrest in the alleged foodgrains transport tender scam.
Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor from ward number 70, Tanvir Dhaliwal, said Ashu was the leader of councillors, especially from the Ludhiana west constituency. Ward 70 is currently represented by Congress councillor Dilraj Singh.
“The wrongdoings and corrupt practices of Ashu have now come to the fore and the councillors in “team Ashu” were hand-in-glove with him,” said Dhaliwal.
Rumours have also been making the rounds that a number of Congress councillors will join AAP before the civic body polls.
Gurkaran Tinna, who unsuccessfully contested the last municipal elections from ward number 69 from Lok Insaaf party (LIP), will again contest from the ward and is rumoured to be the front runner for the AAP ticket. Ward number 69 is currently represented by Congress councillor Kulwinder Kaur.
Tinna stated that Congress is now finished in the state and Ashu’s arrest has further brought its rampant corruption to the fore.
Earlier, currentl Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi had said that Ashu’s defeat in the last assembly elections is a clear sign that people have united to end corruption and added that Congress will face humiliation in the upcoming civic body polls as well.
Meanwhile, district Congress president Ashwani Sharma said,” It is all a propaganda and Ashu will come out clean. Congress will retain majority in the House as people have now understood that AAP is only working to malign the image of Congress by filing false cases against its leaders and former ministers.”
Congress had won 16 out of 17 wards in Ludhiana West constituency in the last elections. The lone BJP councillor from Ludhiana west, Maninder Kaur Ghumman, had also joined congress ahead of the recent assembly elections.
Prayagraj: Police crack trader loot case, two held
Shahganj police on Saturday cracked the sensational loot and assault incident with a trader in Sabzi Mandi area. The fruit trader Mohd Ansar aka Pehalwan was assaulted by two miscreants while he was at his house in dense locality of Sabzi Mandi area on September 7. One Mohd Adnan is neighbour of the victim Mohd Ansar and runs a bangle shop. To take revenge, Adnan and his accomplice Tauheed planned to attack Ansar at his house.
NCP national convention: Pawar slams govt over China issue, inflation
The standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, unemployment and inflation were among the key issues that Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar targeted the Centre over on Sunday during his address at the party's 8th national convention. The NCP is among a raft of opposition parties making efforts to forge an alliance to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre in the 2024 general elections.
Prayagraj reports two more dengue cases
The detection of two new dengue cases on Sunday took the overall count in the district to 36. Officials, however, said 27 patients have since recovered. The DMO said a total of 100 beds, including 25 each at Moti Lal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital, Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital and SRN Hospital, were reserved for dengue patients.
Ludhiana | Unaided colleges teachers seek 7th UGC pay scale
After the announcement by the Punjab government to implement the UGC pay scales for teachers in government colleges and universities, the Association of Unaided College Teachers has demanded the inclusion of unaided colleges in the notification to be issued by the government. Spokesperson for the Association of Unaided College Teachers-Punjab and Chandigarh, Professor Tarun Ghai said there are thousands of teachers who are working against unaided posts in both aided and unaided colleges.
Mysuru royal family recalls 1961 visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Bengaluru
With the demise of Queen Elizabeth II in England, the princess of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Kamakshi Devi Wadiyar recollected the fond memories of her visit to Bengaluru in 1961. “I was only eight when Her Majesty visited Bengaluru. My father, the Rajya Pramukh of the state, Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadeyar, received the queen at the airport. Along with my mother and siblings, I stood watching her arrival from a distance,” Kamakshi Devi recalled.
