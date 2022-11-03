Ludhiana | GNDEC staff seeks release of DA, implementation of new pay scales

Continuing their agitation against the management of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) over the non-payment of dearness allowance (DA), implementation of revised pay scales etc, the teaching and non-teaching staff of the college staged a protest on Thursday.

The protesting staff members said they had been staging chain protests against the management since the mid of last month, but the authorities were turning a blind eye towards the issue.

The protest is staged for two hours from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm outside the main office daily. However, the teaching schedule is not disturbed and the faculty participates in the agitation in turns.

Employees said they would continue the agitation until their demands were met.

Presidents of teaching and non-teaching staff Deepinder Singh and Gurmeet Singh, respectively, said six per cent DA had not been released since March 2020. “The revised pay scales have not been implemented in the college, even as the state government has implemented the same. Also, the increment of non-teaching staff is not being done and regularisation of contractual staff is among their long-pending demands,” they said.

Secretary of non-teaching staff union Dhruv Pant said there were also a number of non-financial issues, including non-implementation of rotation policy for head of departments, introduction of new courses without planning etc. The agitation would continue until the management fulfils the demands, said Pant.