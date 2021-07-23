Ludhiana govt schools to get high speed internet for online classes

The state education department has directed all high and senior secondary schools of the district to have high-speed internet and Wi-Fi connection facility on campus.

A letter in this regard was issued by the state education secretary Krishan Kumar on Thursday. It stated that schools can utilize the amalgamated funds to install high-speed internet facilities on campus.

There are 505 government high and senior secondary schools in the district.

Kumar said, “To have better connectivity while sharing academic content with students or conducting classes online, we have allowed school heads to get optical fibre Wi-Fi broadband connections. It is the need of the hour as, amid the pandemic, the internet has become an essential part of students’ learning process.”

As per the department, the schools get ₹395 per month as an internet grant, and if the cost of the optical fibre Wi-Fi broadband connections is more then, they can utilize the amalgamated funds.

This move by the department will help teachers to continue with the online classes without any glitches.

Pradeep Sharma, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Lalton Kalan, said, “As all the teachers are taking online classes and require high-speed internet, Wi-Fi connections are a must to ensure classes without any connectivity issues.”