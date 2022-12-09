Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Local bodies minister inaugurates plastic reverse vending machines

Ludhiana: Local bodies minister inaugurates plastic reverse vending machines

others
Published on Dec 09, 2022 12:01 AM IST

The plastic reverse vending machines have been installed at ten busy locations of Ludhiana, including markets, public places etc

Local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar inaugurating plastic reverse vending machine in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar, on Wednesday, inaugurated plastic reverse vending machines in the civil hospital here. The machines will help in recycling plastic waste.

Under this project within the Ludhiana Smart City Mission, ten machines have been purchased at a cost of 51.33 lakh, including maintenance of five years.

The machines have been installed at ten busy locations of the city, including markets, public places etc. Two machines have been installed at civil hospital, two at DC office complex (mini secretariat), one each at ESIC hospital, Sarabha Nagar main market, Tuition market in Model Town extension, Model Town Gol market, Government College for Girls and Guru Nanak stadium.

The machine will crush plastic bottles/aluminium cans and multi-layer packaging, including packets of potato chips, wafers, chocolate wrapper, etc. The crushed material will then be sent for recycling and the contractor will be responsible for the same.

