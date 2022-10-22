Ludhiana MC employees’ union chief, zonal commissioner get into scuffle

A heated argument broke out between Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee chairman Vijay Danav and MC Zone-D commissioner Jasdev Sekhon on Friday when MLA Kulwant Sidhu was distributing appointment letters to the recently regularised MC employees at his office on Gill road.

As per the information, Sekhon was at Sidhu’s office, when Danav reached the spot and accused him of using his influence to deliberately remove names of eligible contractual employees from the list of employees who have been regularised. Sekhon refuted the allegations, stating that a committee appointed by the MC House had finalised the lists and he had no role in it.

It was learnt that a heated argument was witnessed between the two after Danav allegedly used foul language and made derogatory remarks against Sekhon and his family members. The MLA’s staff and employees pacified them.