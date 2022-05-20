Ludhiana MC to approve projects keeping available funds in mind: Mayor Balkar Sandhu
The municipal corporation (MC) during a meeting with finance and contracts committee (F&CC) of MC, at mayor Balkar Sandhu’s camp office near Rose Garden on Friday evening, has decided to approve projects keeping available funds in mind.
Over 300 resolutions regarding the development works were tabled during the meeting.
Most of the emergency projects such as installation of tubewells have been approved by the committee. Mayor directed MC additional commissioners Aaditya Dachawal and Rishipal Singh to prioritise the development works and make a list of the same before the next F&CC meet.
One of the officials requesting anonymity said, “The MC has availed ₹100-crore loan for development works, but the authorities are saving the same for taking up development works ahead of the municipal elections, scheduled to be held next year.”
Sandhu said, “A large number of development works have already been completed in city. Now, the MC will only take up projects of utmost importance keeping in mind the budget available with the civic body. Approvals have been granted for projects that need to be taken up on emergency basis. The state government has not paid two GST installments of ₹108-crores to the MC, due to which there are a few financial issues, but enough funds are available with the MC for development works.”
The committee has given green signal for constructing a road using plastic waste in ward number 94. The resolution for the same was tabled on the recommendations of councillor Gurpreet Gopi. It will be the first-of-its-kind project in city, which will be taken up at the cost of around ₹49.22 lakh.
The MC will now float a tender to hire a contractor for the project.
-
Tax share due in April not released yet, say Delhi civic bodies
The East and North Delhi municipal corporations are struggling to clear salary dues for five and three months respectively even as a unified civic body will come into being from May 22. In the amended Act, the term 'government' has been replaced by the 'central government', undoing the 2012 amendment which had done the opposite. The Parliament passed the DMC (Amendment) Act, 2022 in April.
-
India not a civic nation, but a civilisation state: JNU V-C
Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Friday said that India was a “civilisation state” and should not be reduced to a civic nation bound by the Constitution. Referring to historian EH Carr who said “facts are sacred and interpretation can vary”, Pandit said that universities in independent India had overturned the dictum. Pandit said that Indians were made to imagine history with self-loathing, self-hatred, and a land of the conquered and defeated.
-
Delivery executive killed in hit and run in Dwarka
An 18-year-old Zepto delivery executive succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, two days after a hit The delivery executive, Karan, by a vehicle that fled the spot in Dwarka on May 16. The delivery executive, Karan, was a resident of a slum cluster in Goyala Dairy area and he had started working for Zepto, a grocery delivery app, only a month ago to save money for his sister's wedding in November, the family said.
-
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Eye in The Sky
Because to begin with, we are a nation of families; and so, it is perfectly normal for entire clans, consisting of Mamaji, Kakaji Tauji and Babloo, to show up en masse at airports to receive and bid adieu to Munna or Munni as a routine procedure. ** Besides emotive family scenes at airports, it is our attitude to queues that makes us unique. Everyone knows that the business of airports is that of queues.
-
Foreign nationals booked for carrying crypto tokens worth ₹24 lakh
A city-based company has lodged a complaint with the cyber police station, stating that a Vietnamese national hired by the company to develop a server node, allegedly transferred 234,134 Crypto tokens worth ₹24 lakh for his personal gain. The 29-year-old director of the company lodged an FIR against four persons including three Vietnamese and one Bangladeshi national. The company had entrusted Wang Jung (Tran Van Vinh) with the task of creating a node for the server.
