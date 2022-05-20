Ludhiana MC to approve projects keeping available funds in mind: Mayor Balkar Sandhu

The municipal corporation (MC) during a meeting with finance and contracts committee (F&CC) of MC, at mayor Balkar Sandhu’s camp office near Rose Garden on Friday evening, has decided to approve projects keeping available funds in mind.

Over 300 resolutions regarding the development works were tabled during the meeting.

Most of the emergency projects such as installation of tubewells have been approved by the committee. Mayor directed MC additional commissioners Aaditya Dachawal and Rishipal Singh to prioritise the development works and make a list of the same before the next F&CC meet.

One of the officials requesting anonymity said, “The MC has availed ₹100-crore loan for development works, but the authorities are saving the same for taking up development works ahead of the municipal elections, scheduled to be held next year.”

Sandhu said, “A large number of development works have already been completed in city. Now, the MC will only take up projects of utmost importance keeping in mind the budget available with the civic body. Approvals have been granted for projects that need to be taken up on emergency basis. The state government has not paid two GST installments of ₹108-crores to the MC, due to which there are a few financial issues, but enough funds are available with the MC for development works.”

The committee has given green signal for constructing a road using plastic waste in ward number 94. The resolution for the same was tabled on the recommendations of councillor Gurpreet Gopi. It will be the first-of-its-kind project in city, which will be taken up at the cost of around ₹49.22 lakh.

The MC will now float a tender to hire a contractor for the project.