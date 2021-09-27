Ludhiana NGO initiates ‘Grahak Bolega’ drive to spread consumer awareness

Consumer Rights Organisation (CRO), an NGO that works towards creating consumer awareness initiated the ‘Grahak Bolega’ drive, under which it held a seminar in Sarabha Nagar on Sunday.

Naveen Sharma, the national president of CRO, made the attendees aware of their rights. He said the consumers should know about their rights to protect themselves from exploitation in malls, shops, and eateries.

Balwinder Singh Sandhu, chairman, Permanent Lok Adalat, stated that the customers should demand a bill for everything they have purchased. Later, in the case of a dispute, the bill can be produced as proof, he added.

Rajshri Gandhi, secretary of CRO, shared how women can check if the material they have bought is spurious.

Pankaj Sood, state president of CRO; Sunil Dutt, secretary, Punjab Congress; Leena Taparia, district Mahila Congress president and Sanjay Jalota, president, trade wing Ludhiana, were also present.