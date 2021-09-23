Ludhiana: PAU student bags international fellowship

Harneet Kaur, a student of five-year integrated MSc (honours) programme (chemistry), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has been awarded a fellowship by the University of Arkansas, USA, for pursuing her PhD in Cell and Molecular Biology, besides getting teaching assistantship of $ 22,800/ year for her PhD programme. Kaur did her master’s under the guidance of Urvashi, chemist, department of chemistry, PAU. Navtej Singh Bains, director of research, PAU. Shammi Kapoor, dean, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, congratulated the student.

CTU holds three-day orientation programme

CT University, Ludhiana, held ‘Neophyte’- a three-day-long orientation programme for students and parents from Monday to Wednesday. The aim was to make students familiar with their campus, faculty, and academic programme. Students also attended guest lectures, seminars, workshops and took part in fun-filled activities, including Zumba. Presentations on industry interface research, placements, goal setting, future planning, student support, sports, and welfare were also given.

PCTE organises food fest

PCTE faculty of hotel management, in collaboration with Lodhi Club, organised Dawat-E- Hindustan, a food festival focussing on different ‘Gharana Biryanis’ on Wednesday. The students catered to 500 people and displayed 20 dishes including, biryanis, kababs, gravies, and starters. Around 12 different types of biryanis, kababs, and gravies, were served during the event. Anirban Gupta, dean, PCTE, IHM, said that involving students in such activities exposes them to the culinary world. KNS Kang, director-general, PCTE Group of Institutes, said that PCTE has always provided students with practical exposure.

Webinar on universal brotherhood

The department of history of Devki Devi Jain Memorial College, Ludhiana, organised a webinar on universal brotherhood on Wednesday. Resource person Vishal Sharma told students about the value of universal brotherhood and its need in present times. “All religions preach mutual love and non-violence. We should rise above religious differences and maintain universal brotherhood,” he said. President Nand Kumar Jain also addressed the students.