Ludhiana police to bring Arsh Dalla’s aide Denis for questioning in the Jagraon electrician murder

Investigating the murder case of Bardeke village resident Paramjit Singh, police have found the involvement of Bathinda-based gangster Lucky Khokhar alias Denis of Bathinda. He is currently lodged in a jail in Rajasthan after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Sri Ganganagar. Ludhiana police will bring Arsh Dalla’s aide Denis for questioning in relation to the Jagraon electrician murder. (HT File)

Based on information provided by the shooters arrested in the connection of murder, city rural police have initiated proceedings to bring Denis on a production warrant for questioning.

Police said gangster-turned-politician Arsh Dalla had assigned Denis to execute the. However, he suffered some injuries. Meanwhile, Tejvir Singh, Abhinav Singh, a native of Tehsilpura, Amritsar, and Rajpreet Singh Raja had come in contact with him and later introduced to Arsh Dalla.

Arsh Dalla, police said, assigned them a robbery before putting them up to murder Paramjit Singh in exchange of ₹2 crore. After conducting a recce, the accused shot the victim dead.

The shooters told police that they hid at different places in the city, before being sent to Jodhpur, Rajasthan, after being paid ₹12,000.

Denis was arrested by the NIA in the last week of February along with five of his accomplices. He was allegedly looking to recruit more people for Arsh Dalla and had received funds from the latter for carrying out terror-related activities and supplying weapons to his gang members in Punjab.

Sharing details, inspector general of police (IG, Ludhiana Zone) said police are preparing to bring Denis on a production warrant for questioning, adding that he had supplied weapons to the shooters for the killing.

Paramjit Singh was shot dead by two unidentified assailants at his house on January 4. The assailants had escaped in a Hyundai i-20 car, bearing a Delhi registration number.

