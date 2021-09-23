Ludhiana: SBS Nagar residents, BJP leaders seek shifting of garbage dump site

Lambasting the municipal corporation (MC) authorities over its open secondary garbage dumping point near Sunet railway crossing in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar, the residents and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders staged a protest in the area on Wednesday.

The protesters demanded that the MC should shift the garbage dump point from the site in 21 days, otherwise they will raise an agitation against the civic body and the elected representatives of the area.

The residents rued that open dumping of garbage at the roadside and near the residential area creates nuisance and results in unhygienic conditions. Repeated requests of the residents living in the close vicinity of the dumping site to shift the same have failed to yield any results. They said they had even submitted complaints at the state level but to no avail.

BJP leaders led by state executive member Bikram Sidhu stated that a complaint regarding the issue has also been forwarded to MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal.

Sidhu stated, “The area looks filthy owing to the dump as it is established on the main road. The garbage spread on the road also creates traffic bottlenecks. Also, the presence of the dump encourages stray cattle menace. The dump is situated near the residential area and if the authorities fail to remove it in 21 days, we will raise an agitation in the area.”

Despite attempts made to reach MC health officer Vipal Malhotra, he was not available for comments. Earlier, the officials stated that the MC is working to install a static compactor in the area to remove the open dumpsite.

Garbage collected from houses is dumped at different secondary garbage dumpsites in the city, from where the waste is shifted to the main dumpsite at Tajpur Road.