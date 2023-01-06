Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana shivers on coldest day of season

Ludhiana shivers on coldest day of season

others
Published on Jan 06, 2023 11:50 PM IST

The lowest maximum temperature on this particular day was recorded in 2011 at 8°C, while it 9.8°C in 2000 , she added. According to Punjab Agricultural University’s forecast, a cold wave will persist with possibility of fog in the morning over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas over the next 24 hours

As mercury dips, girls wearing woollens on the coldest day of season in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
As mercury dips, girls wearing woollens on the coldest day of season in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The city recorded the coldest day of the season on Friday as the maximum temperature dipped to 9.8°C. The minimum temperature hovered at around 6°C.

Dr. Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said this was the second lowest maximum temperature recorded on January 7 since 1970, when the meteorological observatory was established .

The lowest maximum temperature on this particular day was recorded in 2011 at 8°C, while it 9.8°C in 2000 , she added. According to Punjab Agricultural University’s forecast, a cold wave will persist with possibility of fog in the morning over the city and its adjoining areas over the next 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out