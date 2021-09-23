Ludhiana: Speeding car hits four PAU students on campus

A speeding car hit four students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) near hostel number 1 of the varsity’s campus on Tuesday night and left them injured.

The victims were rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Three of them were discharged after first-aid, while one was admitted to the hospital as he had suffered a hairline fracture in his leg.

According to a university official, the victims belong to Faridkot and were residing in Hostel number 1. After having dinner, they had gone out of the hostel for a walk when the speeding car hit them. The car driver is also a resident of the same hostel. All of them are students of the College of Agriculture, he added.

Inspector Jaskanwal Singh, SHO, PAU police station, said that the boys knew each other and reached a compromise, therefore no FIR was lodged in the case.