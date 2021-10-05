Ludhiana students, teachers in a quandary over readiness for multiple exams

While the district government schools are already busy preparing students for the National Achievement Survey (NAS) and National Talent Search Examination (NTSE), the state education department has now asked district education officers and the school heads to also begin preparations for National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam.

While the NAS is scheduled to be held on November 12, the NTSE stage-1 examination and NMMS will be conducted in December 2021 and January 2022, respectively.

The local education department has selected a total of 1,250 students to appear in the NMMS exam. The centrally-sponsored scheme is applicable for the meritorious and economically weaker students of government, government-aided and local body schools.

Those, who pass Class 8 with at least 55% marks and are regular students in Class 9, are eligible to apply for NMMS. The annual family income of the candidate should not be more than ₹1.5 lakh.

Teachers and students overburdened

District education officer Lakhvir Singh Samra has asked the NTSE school representatives, district mentors (DM), block mentors (BM), school nodal officers, and the school heads to hold daily classes to prepare students for NMMS and NTSE.

The teachers feel that the department has created a ‘war-like situation’ for the students.

While teachers are already teaching students NAS modules during school hours and preparing them for NTSE via online classes in the evening, they will now also have to cover the syllabus for the NMMS exam during the virtual lessons.

The block mentors or the nodal in-charges share the science, mathematics, and mental aptitude test (MAT) modules and videos with the students in special Whatsapp groups formed for this purpose.

“Teachers have too much on their plates. We are finding it difficult to do our jobs. We have already been preparing students for NAS and NTSE, and now the department has directed us to hold classes for NMMS as well. This is too much, not only for us but also the students,” said a government school teacher.

Voicing the same concern, another teacher said it has become difficult to teach the mainstream syllabus as they are busy preparing students for these exams.

“At times, I feel like quitting my job as the department is pressurizing us to get the top spot for the state. All this pressure can even deteriorate our health,” she said.

Meanwhile, Davinder Singh Chhina, nodal officer, media, education department, Ludhiana, stated that the department is preparing the students for the future entrance exams and get admissions in good colleges.

“The trend and technique of the three exams are the same. We want a maximum number of our students to procure the scholarships. Our resource teams are working hard to train them. Our goal is to achieve the top spot in the country in terms of education,” added Chhina.