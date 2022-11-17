Ludhiana: Students unleash vocal and theatrical skills on Day 6 of PAU Youth Fest

The sixth day of Inter-College Youth Festival at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Thursday was marked with music and theatre events.

Students from constituent colleges of PAU, comprising College of Agriculture (CoA), College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (CoAET), College of Basic Sciences and Humanities (CoBSH), College of Community Science (CoCS), College of Horticulture and Forestry (CoHF), and outstation Institutes of Agriculture (IoA) at Gurdaspur and Bathinda, and College of Agriculture (CoA), Ballowal Saunkhri, unleashed their vocal and theatrical skills in shabad gayan (solo and group), mime, bhand, mono acting and one-act plays.

In folk song event, Vishavjeet Singh from CoHF; Harleen Kaur from CoHF; Preetiman Kaur from CoBSH and Gurleen Kaur Bajwa from CoCS bagged the first three positions, respectively.

While Yashika Bhatt from CoBSH and Gurleen Kaur Bajwa from CoCS bagged the first two positions in western song (solo) event, Anshul from CoHF secured the third position. In light vocal (solo), Vishavjeet Singh (CoHF), Harpreet Sing (CoA) and Harleen Kaur (CoHF) made t to the top three list, respectively.

In solo dance, Shreya Bakshi from CoCS, Navpreet Kaur from CoHF, and Gurleen Kaur from CoA clinched the top three positions, respectively.

Expressing concern over the vices existing in the society, the chief guest Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, made a call for nipping the evil in the bud. Do not go astray, he stressed upon youths, while underlining the need for following a disciplined and righteous path in life.