Ludhiana: Woman booked for implicating husband’s relatives in sexual assault case

The Machhiwara Police booked a woman and her father for allegedly implicating her husband’s uncle along with other relatives in an attempt to rape case. After verification the police acquitted five of the booked and supplementary chargesheet was filled against one family member. (iStock)

The accused had also extorted ₹30 lakh from them on the pretext of withdrawing the complaint, police said.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the husband’s uncle.

In the complaint it was mentioned that his nephew’s wife had lodged an FIR in attempt to rape and molestation against five other members of the family on June 17 under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 354(Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

He alleged that 13 days after they were booked, the woman demanded money. The matter was settled for ₹50 lakh, out of which they had paid ₹30 lakh to her and her father. The woman promised to withdraw the complaint, but she did not. Meanwhile, the police had filed a charge-sheet against them in the court.

He added that they had filed a complaint in the matter on August 12 seeking re-investigation.

After which the police cleared five of the booked and supplementary chargesheet against one family member was filed.

Probe officer ASI Madan Singh said after investigation, the police have booked the woman and her father under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 193 (punishment for false evidence), 182 (false information with the intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC.