Ludhiana | Woman steals bag with 1 lakh, jewellery from wedding party

A woman posing as a guest at a wedding party decamped with a bag containing ₹1 lakh and gold jewellery belonging to the bride’s father at a restaurant near Aarti Chowk on Tuesday night.

The complainant, Basant Singh, a resident of Salem Tabri, told police he was busy attending to guests and had kept the bag on a chair nearby. After sometime, he found that it was missing and raised the alarm.

While checking CCTV footage, cops saw the woman sneaking away with a bag. As she walked out of the restaurant, an auto rickshaw arrived in no time, which she boarded and fled.

The investigating officer said the theft appears to be the handiwork of an organised gang of thieves.

Division Number 5 police have registered a theft case against the unidentified accused and started investigation.