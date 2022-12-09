Ludhiana: BJP leader seeks probe into employees drawing salaries without working

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parveen Bansal, on Thursday, sought probe into municipal corporation (MC) contractual employees allegedly drawing salaries without working. He submitted a memorandum to MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal, also demanding the regularisation of 456 contractual drivers/ beldars, who are working with the municipal corporation (MC) for over a decade.

Terming them as “ghost employees”, Bansal said on one hand they were drawing salaries without even reporting to work, on the other hand, 456 beldars, who were deployed for work including sweeping roads, maintenance of parks, sewerage cleaning, were forced to work at paltry wages.

While demanding a probe from central agencies, Bansal claimed that some of the MC officials received cuts from salaries of these ‘ghost’ employees and in lieu they were shown as present on duty or cheap labour was hired to perform the duty.

“While the state government announced the regularisation of 3,542 contractual sweepers and sewermen working with the MC, 456 beldar have been ignored,” said Bansal, adding that the BJP party would continue to raise the issue till the beldar were recruited.

Recently, Vicky Sahota, former deputy chairperson of Safai Karamchari Commission, Punjab, lodged a complaint with the vigilance department and made a list public stating that 25 persons, who are either kin or acquaintances of an MC official were employed as contractual staff— majority of them as sweepers who are going to be regularised soon.

He said among them, many had never joined duty and were drawing salaries while sitting at home.