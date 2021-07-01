Ludhiana: Body of engineers seeks action against axing of trees inside mini secretariat

Council of Engineers on Wednesday filed a complaint with the chief minister’s office; chief secretary, forest department; and deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma seeking action against officials concerned for felling of eight trees near the DC’s office inside mini secretariat.

As per information, the trees have been chopped by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) officials for widening the road near Suvidha Kendra inside mini secretariat.

President of Council of Engineers, Kapil Arora said, “Decade-old trees have been chopped inside the mini secretariat, which is shameful. The authorities, who are responsible for maintaining green cover, are chopping them. We have sought strict action against the concerned officials as the depleting green cover and rising pollution are major concerns for the city.”

LIT superintending engineer Buta Ram said that the trees have been axed after getting required permission as the road has to be widened for smooth flow of traffic.

In May, cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had laid the foundation stone for recarpeting of roads in mini secretariat.