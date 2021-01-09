Ludhiana: Convict booked for misleading court, police with false identity

A drug peddling convict has been booked for misleading the court and police, and solemnising two marriages by using a fake identity.

The accused, Jobanjit Singh of Dera Baba Nanakhad, was booked on a complaint by one Kulwant Singh of Sawaddi Kalan.

After he came to know that the accused was using two different identities, Kulwant filed a complaint with the senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) on March 26, 2019. The SSP had then marked an inquiry to deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Dakha) Gurbans Singh Bains.

Kulwant claimed that Jobanjit was also going by the name of Gagandeep Singh, and used different identities to get married twice.

During investigation, sub-inspector Lakhbir Singh said, it came to fore that Jobanjit was arrested for drug peddling in October 7, 2017 and had falsely identified himself as Gagandeep Singh before the court and police, which was punishable by law. He was convicted in the drug peddling case.

Jobanjit had been booked under Sections 177 (furnishing false information), 196 (using evidence known to be false), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false) and 205 (false personation for purpose of act or proceeding in suit or prosecution) of the Indian Penal Code and raids were being conducted for his arrest, the cop added.