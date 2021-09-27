Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Dismissed constable, aide held for vehicle lifting, snatching
ACP Harish Behal addressing the media regarding the arrest of the accused in Ludhiana on Sunday. The dismissed constable resorted to vehicle lifting and snatching to fund his drug habit. (HT photo)
ACP Harish Behal addressing the media regarding the arrest of the accused in Ludhiana on Sunday. The dismissed constable resorted to vehicle lifting and snatching to fund his drug habit. (HT photo)
others

Ludhiana: Dismissed constable, aide held for vehicle lifting, snatching

After being dismissed from the police department, a constable resorted to vehicle lifting and snatching to fund his drug habit
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 01:15 AM IST

After being dismissed from the police department, a constable resorted to vehicle lifting and snatching to fund his drug habit. He was arrested along with an aide on Saturday.

Five mobile phones and three motorcycles were recovered from him. The arrested accused have been identified as Gurbir Singh, 31, and Rahul Kumar, 25, both residents of New Maya Nagar. Gurbir Singh was dismissed by former commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal for remaining absent from duty without informing the department in December 2020.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Civil Lines) Harish Behal said Pradeep Kumar, who works at a juice shop, had said that unidentified bike borne miscreants had snatched his mobile phone on September 5. The police have lodged an FIR and initiated an investigation. The accused was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.