Ludhiana: Dismissed constable, aide held for vehicle lifting, snatching

After being dismissed from the police department, a constable resorted to vehicle lifting and snatching to fund his drug habit. He was arrested along with an aide on Saturday.

Five mobile phones and three motorcycles were recovered from him. The arrested accused have been identified as Gurbir Singh, 31, and Rahul Kumar, 25, both residents of New Maya Nagar. Gurbir Singh was dismissed by former commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal for remaining absent from duty without informing the department in December 2020.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Civil Lines) Harish Behal said Pradeep Kumar, who works at a juice shop, had said that unidentified bike borne miscreants had snatched his mobile phone on September 5. The police have lodged an FIR and initiated an investigation. The accused was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code.