Ludhiana: En route to court, snatcher escapes from police custody

Two snatchers, arrested two days ago, attempted to escape from police custody while they were being taken to the local court on Wednesday. One of them managed to flee while the other was arrested.

The accused were identified as Manjit and Deepak Kumar. The police arrested Manjit while Deepak Kumar managed to escape.

The incident occurred at around 11.55 am when ASI Harbhajan Singh and ASI Balwinder Singh of Daresi police station were taking the snatchers to the court. They stopped at a fuel filling station in Chhawani Mohalla on the way where the two snatchers, who were sitting on the rear seats, opened the door and scaled the 4.5-5 feet high boundary wall of the pump to escape. Both the ASIs chased them but were only able to nab Manjit.

The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the fuel filling station. SI Davinder Sharma says cops will face action.