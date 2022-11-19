Ludhiana: ‘GADVASU will strengthen collaboration with UniSA’

The College of Dairy Science and Technology (CODST), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), hosted visiting professor Dr Anthony Richard Blencowe from Australia for two weeks.

Blencowe is the group leader of applied chemistry and translational biomaterials at the University of South Australia (UniSA), Adelaide, Australia, and he is already associated with the department of dairy microbiology of the college to develop novel solutions to enhance the keeping quality of raw and processed milk.

Dean, College of Dairy Science and Technology, Dr RS Sethi informed that Blencowe interacted with undergraduate (BTech, dairy technology) students and apprised them of different research areas, including anti-microbial polymers and interfaces, biomaterials for the controlled delivery of drugs, cell therapies and 3D printing for laboratory research.

Besides students, faculty members from different allied departments attended the lecture and workshop session to explore future research collaborations with UniSA.

Sethi further mentioned that GADVASU will strengthen collaboration with UniSA and will jointly attempt to develop innovative technologies to deliver more efficient, efficacious and sustainable processes under ‘One Health’ concept.

Dean, College of Veterinary Sciences, Dr Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman said the visit was organised under the World Bank assisted National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP)- Institutional Development Plan (IDP) operational at GADVASU. The IDP project aims to develop a holistic model to raise the standard of the current agricultural education system and is entrepreneurship oriented.

Assistant professor, organising secretary Harsh Panwar said Blencowe’s visit will prove helpful in international exchange of faculty and students to UniSA, opening many avenues for both students and faculty.