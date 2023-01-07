Ludhiana: Over 150 participate in the Open District Chess Tournament

As many as 150 players from different cities of Punjab participated in the two-day Open District Chess Tournament, which concluded at BCM Arya Senior Secondary School on Saturday. The competition was organised by Ludhiana District Chess Association (LDCA).

On the occasion, a book titled “Road to a World Chess Title” written by Arvinder Preet Singh, who bagged a gold medal in World Amateur Chess Championship held in Italy in 2018, was also released.

Rihan Monga, Aadvik Rastogi and Adiv of Jalandhar brought laurels in the under-8 boys’ competition, while among girls, Hrida Kaur and Mokshita Mehrotra emerged the best players.

Hridaan Chawla of Jalandhar, Kritagya Singh and Vidya Sagar Mehrotra of Ludhiana and Ariv Kalra of Jalandhar excelled in the under -11 boys’ category, while Anvi Gupta of Chandigarh and Hargundeep Kaur of Ludhiana received the best player award in the girls’ category.

In the under-14 girls’ competition, Laxima Maan of Kapurthala, Reet Garcha and Asmi Dhand of Jalandhar emerged as the best players, while among boys, Lakshit Puri and Vishnu Bajaj of Jalandhar, Arnav Garg and Dev Raj Sharma of Ludhiana emerged victorious.

In the under-17 matches, Manjot Singh of Amritsar, Pranav Gupta and Tanush Jindal of Ludhiana shined in the boys’ game, while in the girls’ matches, Nidhi of Patiala and Avni Jain from Ludhiana won the match.