Ludhiana: PSPCL’s nodal complaint centre inaugurated

Punjab food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu inaugurated the 24x7 PSPCL nodal complaint centre on Hambran Road and flagged off the complaint handling vehicle on Saturday.

During the inaugural ceremony, Ashu said that the centre would ensure timely resolution of power-related consumer complaints. The fully equipped complaint handling vehicle will facilitate an uninterrupted power supply to the consumers, he added.

He informed that a sub-divisional office would come up at 500 square yards of MC land, beside the fire station on Hambran Road. The centre will benefit more than 65,000 consumers of Haibowal Kalan, Haibowal Khurd, Partap Singh Wala, Dairy Complex, Hambran Road, Balloke, Jassian Road, Chuharpur, Ladian, Rishi Nagar, and other adjoining areas.

He added that for timely redressal of power-related complaints, two sub-divisional officers and other staff would be deputed there. The minister informed that the area residents, earlier, used to go to the PSPCL’s Sarabha Nagar office to pay bills and redressal of complaints.

LED bulbs distributed

On this occasion, Ashu also distributed LED bulbs to general consumers under the PSPCL Kifayati LED Bulb Yojana 2021 and highlighted the benefits of using energy-efficient appliances.

He informed that under this scheme, the general public can purchase LED bulbs worth ₹70 at ₹30, and all below the poverty line or scheduled caste or backward class consumers can get the same at ₹15. The beneficiaries can avail of the benefit by showing their Aadhar cards. Each family will get two bulbs under the scheme. He said that special camps would be organised in different parts of Ludhiana so that everyone can avail of the benefit and contribute to energy conservation.