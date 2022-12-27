Ludhiana: Submit property tax by Dec 31 or face penalty

The Ludhiana municipal corporation has appealed to residents to submit property tax by December 31, which is the last date to submit property tax for the 2022-23 financial year. The civic body has decided to keep the suwidha kendras in all four zonal offices open on December 31.

Residents will have to pay 10% penalty on payment of tax from January 1, 2023, till March 31, 2023. After March 31, 2023, they will have to pay 20% penalty and 18% per annum interest on delayed payment.

As per the record of properties available with municipal corporation (MC), over 36,700 property owners in the city are yet to pay the tax for the current financial year (2022-23).

Similarly, a total of 2.13 lakh defaulters have failed to pay the tax for different years starting from the financial year 2013-14, when property tax was introduced by the government. The civic body is also tightening the noose around the defaulters for recovery of tax.

MC commissioner (interim) Aaditya Dachalwal appealed to residents to pay property tax in time to avoid penalty. The tax collected from the residents is used for providing basic amenities and to take up development works.

Pay tax online

Dachalwal stated that apart from paying tax at suwidha kendras, residents can also submit tax online on mcludhiana.gov.in to avoid standing in long queues. The procedure to file tax online has also been shared on social media handles of the civic body, officials said.