Lukewarm reponse to free swab tests in PCMC

PUNE The response to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s free swab tests in various localities has been lukewarm at best.

The PCMC administration, along with the help of government hospitals, started swab testing camps since Saturday.

“People hesitate to come forward and do the test. They still fear being sent to a Covid care centre for isolation and the family members also being quarantined,” said Dr Omkar Inamdar, Talera Hospital.

Every day in two or three areas testing camps are organised between 10am and 3pm.

On Sunday, one such camp was organised in Bijilinagar, Chinchwad, which has a population of 5,000-6,000 people and only 31 people came forward for the swab test.

On Tuesday, a camp was conducted at Tanajinagar, Chinchwad, where in the first three hours, 31 residents came up for testing.

“We feel more people should turn out for the camps. Even after one year, people have various myths regarding testing. We give one day prior information about the camp and all the corporators are spreading the messages in the locality,” said Dr Inamdar.

The PCMC administration has decided to conduct more camps in market areas and shop complexes.

Currently in PCMC there are 280 major, and 1,684 micro containment zones.

“People should come forward and take advantage of all facilities which the administration is providing. They should stop believing in rumors about tests and vaccination. The chain of virus will be only broken if we come together and fight it,” said Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC.

PCMC launches 24x7 helpline numbers

Bed management: 020-67331151; 02067331152

The number has 10 lines and six staff members will be working on a shift basis.

Doctor’s helpline: 020-67331142; 020-67331141

10 doctors are hired to answer any Covid-related queries. A team of doctors will also counsel home-isolated patients.