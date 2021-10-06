Mafia terror bulldozed to create atmosphere of security in UP: Yogi

VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the BJP-led UP government ran a bulldozer on the terror of criminals and land mafia to create an atmosphere of security and this gave a new identity to the state.

“If any mafia or criminal tried to grab property of any poor person or trader, we didn’t hesitate in bulldozing their terror and created an atmosphere of security in the state. This has given a new identity to UP,” he said while addressing a gathering in Chandauli district where he laid the foundation of a ₹274-crore government medical college that would be named after Baba Kinaram.

The chief minister also laid foundation/inaugurated development schemes worth over ₹550 crore. Yogi said development projects worth over ₹800 crore were being initiated in Chandauli because people elected good representatives in 2017.

“People, who were in power in UP from 2004 and 2017, didn’t do anything for development. They engaged in self development and filled the pockets of mafias and contractors from funds meant for development projects, instead of utilizing the money for UP’s development,” he alleged.

“The medical college, which will be ready by November 2022, will produce doctors and also provide better medical care to locals. Youths will not have to go out of the district for medical education,” stated the CM.

Yogi Adityanath said financial penalty would be slapped on the executing agency if did not complete the medical college project within the deadline. A medical college each would be ready in all 75 districts of the state by 2024.

He said the state government also decided to give employment guarantee to youths. “Jobs were auctioned during the rule of SP and BSP. But his government ensured free and fair recruitment,” added Adityanath.