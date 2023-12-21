close_game
News / Cities / Others / Magisterial enquiry ordered into custodial death of Mohd Nafees

Magisterial enquiry ordered into custodial death of Mohd Nafees

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Dec 21, 2023 08:26 AM IST

Mohd Nafees, allegedly close aide of Atiq Ahmed, died following heart attack while in judicial custody

The district administration has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the death of slain mafia-gangster Atiq Ahmed’s allegedly close aide Mohd Nafees aka Nafees Biryani who died late Monday night while undergoing treatment at SRN hospital here.

Nafees was lodged at Naini Central Jail under judicial custody where he suffered a heart attack on Sunday.

The jail administration has forwarded its report to the authorities concerned for conducting magisterial enquiry following postmortem examination of the body.

Senior superintendent at Naini Central Jail Rangbahadur Singh said the viscera has been preserved for detailed examination and a report has been forwarded for a magisterial enquiry.

Nafees was wanted in connection with the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and was carrying a reward of 50,000 on his arrest. On November 22, Nafees was arrested following an encounter in Nawabganj area during which he received a bullet injury in his leg.

Earlier, judicial enquiries have also been carried out into the deaths of all accused involved in the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal.

A five-member judicial commission has also investigated into the sensational murders of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf. The judicial commission was headed by former chief justice of Allahabad High court Babasaheb Bhosle.

A separate judicial commission was also set up for enquiry into the deaths of Atiq’s son Asad, his aide Ghulam, Vijay Chaudhary and Arbaaz. The commission recorded statements of cops and other concerned persons.

