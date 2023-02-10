Maha couple held for threatening to blow up Ram Temple in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW A Maharashtra-based couple was arrested on Friday by the Ayodhya police unit for allegedly issuing a threat to blow-up the under-construction Ram Temple. According to police, the accused made a call to an Ayodhya-resident on February 2 and issued the threat to blow up the temple premises within a few hours.

The press note shared by the police adds that the accused, identified as Anil Ramdas Ghodake (alias Baba Jaan Musa), made an internet call to issue the threat while posing as a Delhi-resident named Bilal. Ghodake’s wife Vidya Sagar Dhotre (alias Jord Satan Shanishwara) has also been identified as a complicit in the case. The couple, despite being Hindus, used to pose as Muslims and hoodwink people to make money. Police have recovered two copies of the holy Quran, two skull caps, and a few objectionable things from their possession.

Sharing further details, Ayodhya’s Circle Officer (CO) Shailendra Kumar Gautam said, “The accused duo are originally residents of Maharashtra’s Ahmadnagar district but at the time of arrest, they were put up at a flat in central Mumbai’s Chembur area. They would trick people and then blackmail them to pay money.”

The cop added, “During interrogation, they confessed that Anil had befriended Bilal’s sister with unscrupulous motives. However, the woman broke-up with Anil after she got to know that he is already married. Thereafter, Anil and his wife made an attempt to blackmail and extract money from Bilal’s sister. When the issue came to Bilal’s knowledge, he lashed out at the couple and asked them to stay away from his sister. This made the couple feel insulted and they hatched a plan to get back at him.”

Subsequently, the couple issued threats to blow up the Ram Temple and the Delhi Metro while posing as Bilal. They used a proxy number in an attempt to frame Bilal. However, police were able to crack the case and trace the accused couple.

Earlier, on February 2, Sanjeev Kumar Singh, inspector of Ram Janmabhoomi police station, had lodged an FIR in the case under IPC section 507 (criminal intimidation) against the unidentified caller. In about a week, police solved the case and nabbed the culprits.