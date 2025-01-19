Mahakumbh: 800 sadhus initiated as Naga ascetics by Juna Akhada, perform ‘Pind Daan’ for generations

The process of initiation of sadhus as Naga ascetics has kick-started in Mahakumbh-2025. Juna Akhada, the largest Hindu monastic order in terms of count of sadhus, inducted 800 Naga sadhus into its rolls by giving them religious initiation in Sector 21 of the Mahakumbh tent city on Saturday. Sadhus of Juna Akhada during the initiation ceremony to become Naga ascetics on banks of Ganga near Sangam during Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj on Saturday. (ANIL KUMAR MAURYA/HT)

This ceremony extended from Saturday morning until past midnight, culminating in each sadhu receiving certificates after being initiated by the Akhada head, Acharya Maha Mandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri, at midnight.

This process will be undertaken five times till the occasion of Basant Panchami (February 3) for different batches of sadhus of the Akhada.

Upon reaching the banks of the Ganga, the sanyasis were first given a ceremonial bath, following which they underwent the Mundan Sanskar (tonsuring of the head) with the permission of their respective gurus. After the tonsuring, they were adorned with the Janeu (sacred thread) and given another Ganga bath to complete the ritual.

Following this, dozens of priests collectively performed the purification ceremony for the Naga sanyasis, accompanied by the chanting of Vedic mantras. Sandalwood and turmeric were sprinkled over everyone. After this, the sadhus took a bath, and by this time, it was evening. The next ritual was the Pind Daan, where they offered homage to the departed souls of their seven future and seven past generations, including performing their own Pind Daan. Finally, they took a pledge to join the new society of monks.

After this, Ganga bath was taken once again by all sadhus taking part in the initiation ceremony.

In the evening, 52 ‘Manis’ (sub groups) of the Akhada, which included Puri, Giri and Saraswati, lit fire in front of their disciples and proceeded further with the rituals.

After sunset, Shuddhi Yagna was performed to purify the aspiring Nagas during which Naga Sadhus did penance in front of the fire pit. In the middle of the night, in front of Juna Peethadheeshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri, everyone took a pledge to protect the Sanatan dharma.

At night, 108 dips were taken in the Ganga after which Swami Avdheshanand Giri formally completed the ritual of making them a Naga sadhu.

International spokesperson of Juna Akhara, Sri Mahant Narayan Giri said that this process will continue five times till Basant Panchami.

Initiation took place amidst strict security. When the process of tonsuring the heads of Naga ascetics was going on, a large crowd of onlookers gathered at the ghat. During this time, many people started capturing the rituals on their mobile phones due to which the Kotwals of Juna Akhara forcefully removed the people from the site many times.

A huge pandal of Acharya Maha Mandleshwar has been built next to the Triveni pontoon bridge for these initiation ceremonies. Inside it only the sadhus of the Akhada were allowed entry. At the time of initiation, there was a strict vigil of the Kotwals outside.