Mahakumbh: 93 fake websites taken down, 130 suspicious mobile numbers blocked

To safeguard devotees from cybercrime and prevent frauds related to booking tents, cottages and other accommodations through fake websites and social media pages during Mahakumbh 2025, several measures were implemented over the 45-day period. Uttar Pradesh Board officers keep track of the visuals captured on CCTV cameras, at the Control room, after the conclusion of the Mahakumbh Mela, in Prayagraj on Friday. (PTI)

During cyber patrolling, 212 suspicious websites were identified and investigated, leading to takedown of 93 fake websites. Apart from this, cases were registered against eight fake websites, accused were arrested and necessary legal action is being taken against the remaining sites, informed state government in a press communique on Friday.

A total of nine suspicious websites related to helicopter booking were taken down, with legal action initiated after registering cases against the sites. Following an investigation, 40 social media pages (involved in cyber fraud) across various platforms and 16 fake web pages were also removed.

The videos and posts of misleading news and rumours related to Mahakumbh on various social media platforms were also removed by taking immediate action.

A total of 16 links (Bathing Videos) present on YouTube and other social media platforms were taken down post investigation. After registering a case against 14 YouTube channels and social media accounts, accused were arrested and necessary legal action is being taken against the remaining, the press note added.

A️ total of 130 suspicious mobile numbers linked to various cyber frauds related to Mahakumbh 2025 were blocked through NCRP PORTAL after investigation. Additionally, the IMEI of 69 mobile devices used to operate these numbers were also blocked through NCRP PORTAL after scrutiny.

️The statement further added that to prevent cyber frauds related to Mahakumbh 2025, 71 suspicious bank accounts linked to fraudulent activities were blocked after investigation. These accounts were identified through complaints received via the Mahakumbh 2025 Cyber Helpline 1920 and other sources.

Prompt action on complaints related to Mahakumbh 2025 led to the refund of ₹8,32,018 to the victims, it added.