MAHAKUMBH: NCR’s Prayagraj div operates 300 trains on Basant Panchami

allahabad.htdesk@hindustantimes.com For representation only (HT File Photo)

The grand third and final Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh-2025 on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami in Prayagraj saw over 2.5 crore devotees taking a holy dip at Sangam.

To ensure smooth travel for pilgrims, the Prayagraj Division of the Indian Railways operated 106 Mela Special trains on Basant Panchami, along with around 200 regular trains from various stations, ensuring safe transportation for lakhs of devotees, said officials.

The Amrit Snan of Basant Panchami holds immense significance in Mahakumbh, attracting millions of devotees seeking spiritual purification. In response to this massive influx, the Prayagraj Division strategically operated both regular and special trains, ensuring seamless travel for pilgrims.

Special trains were run in a direction-wise manner, with services from Prayag and Phaphamau stations catering to travelers heading towards Lucknow and Rae Bareli, while Rambagh and Jhunsi stations managed routes towards Varanasi, officials said.

Similarly, trains from Prayagraj Junction and Subedarganj were directed towards Delhi, Agra, and Kanpur, whereas services from Naini and Chheoki stations operated towards Satna, Maihar, and Manikpur, they added.

This meticulous planning ensured that devotees could travel conveniently without unnecessary congestion. Estimates suggest that about 10 lakh passengers were safely transported to their destinations on Basant Panchami, said Amit Malviya, senior public relations officer of North Central Railways (NCR).

He said that the highest number of 55 Mela Special trains were operated from Prayagraj Junction. Trains from other stations included 11 trains from Chheoki, 2 from Naini Junction, 8 from Subedarganj, 15 from Prayagraj and Phaphamau, 6 from Rambagh, and 9 from Jhunsi station towards Varanasi.