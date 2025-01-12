Menu Explore
Mahakumbh: Scuffle erupts between sadhus and Jal Nigam contractors over water taps

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar
Jan 12, 2025 07:16 AM IST

Two sadhus were seriously injured in the altercation and were admitted to the hospital. Enraged sadhus subsequently blocked traffic in Sector 20.

A scuffle broke out between sadhus of Juna Akhara and Jal Nigam contractors in Sector 20 of the mela area on Saturday morning over the issue of tap water supply, just days ahead of the Shahi Snan of Mahakumbh.

Sadhus at the Mela area (HT)
Sadhus at the Mela area (HT)

Two sadhus were seriously injured in the altercation and were admitted to the hospital. Enraged sadhus subsequently blocked traffic in Sector 20. Mela administration officials rushed to the spot to pacify the angry sadhus.

The sadhus alleged that Jal Nigam had failed to provide taps to institutions in the mela area. The conflict escalated when Swami Meghananda of Juna Akhara visited the Sector 20 office to discuss the matter. During the discussion, an argument broke out between the sadhus and Jal Nigam contractors, leading to a physical altercation. Swami Meghananda sustained a hand fracture, and when he called for assistance from fellow sadhu Swami Indranand, the contractors allegedly assaulted him as well, resulting in further injuries.

Following the incident, a large number of Juna Akhara sadhus gathered and blocked the road, demanding the registration of an FIR against the contractors. They staged a dharna and vowed not to leave until their demands were met.

The situation escalated further when the agitated sadhus clashed with police and administrative officials who attempted to calm them down. According to Mahant Vidyanand Saraswati, vice president of Juna Akhara, the contractors misbehaved with the sadhus. He reiterated that the dharna would continue until an FIR was lodged and action taken against the culprits.

Mahakumbh Nagar district magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand said that a complaint with regard to the incident has been received from both the parties. Investigation is underway and further action would be taken as per the findings of the probe, he added.

