Mahakumbh-2025: Hotel classification system now in Prayagraj too

The new policy of star classification of hotels and resorts in the state introduced in December 2023 by the Yogi Adityanath government to promote tourism industry in Uttar Pradesh will now also be promoted and implemented in Sangam city. The meeting on new policy of star classification of hotels and resorts underway in Prayagraj. (HT PHOTO)

Efforts in this regard have started in earnest with the cooperation of the tourism department, informed district officials.

A meeting in this regard was recently organised in a city hotel by the tourism department and Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) with the hoteliers of Prayagraj that saw the officials sharing the plans for the implementation of this new system ahead of the Mahakumbh-2025, officials added.

The objective of the new classification system is to provide availability of more hotel rooms in the state, improve the hospitality industry with better facilities, and provide subsidies and incentives to hotels and resorts at par with the industry, officials shared.

The new star classification system will classify hotels based on their quality, services and overall facilities and guest experience, thereby boosting tourism. The new revised system includes five different categories – Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver and Bronze. These categories correspond to the traditional star ratings of the hotel industry prescribed by the ministry of tourism with 5-star, 4-star, 3-star, 2-star and one star classification respectively. This revised system will simplify the selection process for tourists and encourage higher service standards among hotels.

The hotels recognised under this system will be eligible for various incentives and will get industry standard subsidies and tax benefits, said officials.

Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) is the designated nodal agency for the implementation of the new system in the state.

More than 100 hoteliers from Prayagraj and surrounding areas participated in the meeting organised under the aegis of Prayagraj Hotel and Restaurant Association.

President of Prayagraj Hotel and Restaurant Association Harjinder Singh said that the hotel industry in Prayagraj was not very developed, but after the Yogi government coming to power, especially after the Kumbh-2019, it is developing rapidly. The development of Ayodhya, Kashi and Prayagraj Golden Triangle in the field of tourism has increased the number of tourists arriving in Prayagraj. Due to this, the hotel industry is also moving forward, he maintained.

Chief patron of the association Vidup Agrahari said that star classification will give great relief to hotel owners in terms of paying tax.

On this occasion, vice chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority Arvind Chauhan highlighted the important points and policies implemented by the Uttar Pradesh government for promoting tourism.

Regional tourism officer of Prayagraj Aparajita Singh made a presentation of the new system on behalf of her department highlighting the key points of the star classification system of hotels. She said that a key feature of this new star classification system are the subsidies and incentives to hotels and resorts at par with the industry so that they can also improve their facilities and tourists can get quality facilities.