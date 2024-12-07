Mahakumbh: Flights to increase at Prayagraj airport with night landings

Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Saturday said that flight landings at night will begin at the Prayagraj airport before the start of Mahakumbh-2025. He said that flights will be able to land even in low visibility conditions too. For this, the needed CAT-II landing system has been installed for the benefit of the pilgrims from across the country and the world set to come to Prayagraj for the once-in-12-year mega religious fair. Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu at Prayagraj airport on Saturday (HT Photo)

For the convenience of pilgrims and air passengers, all airlines have been informed that they should increase the number of flights during the Mahakumbh as per the demand, he added, while talking to media persons at the Prayagraj airport during his visit to Sangam city.

He said that the Regional Connectivity Scheme Udan was the idea of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in line with his vision to enable the common man of the country to travel by air. The Prime Minister has made this a reality today, he added.

Ahead of the Mahakumbh-2025, the facility of aircraft parking bays at Prayagraj Airport has been increased from four to 15 parking bays. The passenger capacity of the current terminal building has also increased from 350 to 850 passengers at a time. Along with this, the car parking capacity has been increased from 200 to 400. With the final phase of work underway, the new terminal building will be ready by December 31, the Union minister shared.

Earlier, the minister visited Prayagraj Airport along with civil aviation secretary V Bualnam and chairman of Airports Authority of India Bipin Kumar and reviewed the ongoing construction work of the new terminal building. He conducted a thorough inspection of the entire project along with senior Airport Authority of India officials including member (Planning), executive director (Planning) in presence of airport director and project in-charge as well as the team of engineers.

Officials said that the work of two phases related to the project has been completed. The work of the third phase is in the final stage. The minister expressed satisfaction after seeing the work and instructed them to ensure coordination with state authorities and regulatory bodies, such as Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, for all mandatory approvals.