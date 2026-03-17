Maithili writer gets Sahitya Akademi for his memoir ‘Dhatri Paat San Gaam’

Renowned writer Prof Mahendra of Bihar’s Kosi region won the Sahitya Akademi Award 2025 announced on Monday for his book Dhatri Paat San Gaam in Maithili. Prof Mahendra (HT Photo)

The award winning work, Dhatri Paat san Gaam a memoir is considered a significant contribution to Maithili literature. The book portrays village life, society, and human emotions in an extremely vivid and impactful manner.

“The award to a Maithili writer is a matter of pride and this will give a boost to writings in Maithili,” social activist Amit Anand who while congratulating him said, adding “The news has brought cheers to all living in the region.” He hoped his writings would continue to inspire the young writers.

Prof Mahendra was born on January 6, 1947 in a village in Saharsa however now he is living in Bhelahi village in Supaul. He did his PhD from the Patna University.

He served as a professor in Saharsa College from 1971 to 2004. Later he served as the head of the department at Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University (BNMU) Madhepura from 2005 till his retirement in 2009.

Prof Mahendra has been writing on various aspects and some of work include ‘Maithili Patta Par Await Chitthi’, Dikpal, Pathantar besides he has written stories, odes and Gazal reflecting the Mithila culture.

The Sahitya Akademi Award is given to outstanding literary works in Indian languages.