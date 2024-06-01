Major revamp in pipeline for Tau Devi Lal stadium soon: GMDA

Gurugram: One of the largest sports complexes in the city, the Tau Devi Lal stadium, will soon be revamped with new seating arrangements and lighting in place, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which owns the facility has said. The GMDA will upgrade theTau Devilal Stadium with new lights for a cricket pavilion, new seating and facilities for other sports for the benefit of local residents. (HT PHOTO)

The GMDA will lay out a new athletic track for runners and also create multiple facilities for other sports within the stadium. The authority has appointed a consultant for the DPR, which shall be submitted to the authority at a meeting to be held in June and chaired by the chief minister, GMDA officials said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38 is spread over 25 acres. GMDA officials said that they plan to upgrade the sports facilities at the cricket and football grounds and create quality sports facilities for basketball, badminton, lawn tennis, mini golf, archery and swimming pool at the stadium.

The stadium is a multi-use one with full-sized cricket and football fields. The complex at present also has a volleyball and basketball court. It has hosted a variety of tournaments, including the Indian Cricket League in 2008-2009. Apart from this stadium, Gurugram has only one other large sports facility at the Nehru Stadium where hockey and a few other sports are played.

“The authority has hired a consultant for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) which is likely to be completed within next month. The proposal will then be put up for approval in the GMDA meeting which is likely to happen in June under the chairmanship of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini,” said a senior GMDA official.

Under the proposal to upgrade the stadium, the authority will also refurbish the sports hostel and set up a canteen for refreshments.

“The current condition of the stadium is not very good and it needs a major overhaul. We plan to install state-of-the-art high mast lights at the cricket ground and football stadium. New seating will also be installed and the pavilions will be upgraded. The stadium is in the heart of Gurugram and centrally located and we want the entire city to benefit from it,” the official said.

Apart from upgrading the stadium, the authority has also identified six locations across the city along major roads, where it plans to create sports infrastructure in green belts where land is available.

“These sports facilities will be created along the National Highway 48 near Sector 15 part one, near Cyber Hub, Sector 31 and a few in Sector 86. Sports facilities such as lawn tennis, volleyball, badminton will be created for the benefit of local residents,” he said.