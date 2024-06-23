Make students who fail Board exams resume regular classes, Centre tells states

Several lakh students fail classes 10 and 12 board exams every year across the country. In Uttar Pradesh alone, 7,14,101 (2.87 lakh high school and 4.26 lakh intermediate) and 9,21,919 (2.92 lakh high school and 6.29 lakh intermediate) candidates flunked the 2024 and 2023 board exams, respectively. In Uttar Pradesh alone, 7,14,101 and 9,21,919 candidates flunked the 2024 and 2023 board exams, respectively. (For representation)

As such, the Union ministry of education has urged all states to take measures to motivate such candidates to rejoin regular classes and resume their education, informed officials of the U.P. secondary education department.

The request followed the sharing of such data by ministry officials at a Delhi meeting held in connection with the annual action plan and budget (2024-25) for the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan of the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Union ministry of Education, the officials added.

The confirmed minutes of the meeting recently made available in the public domain, a copy of which is with HT, shows that the ministry apprised officials about the steps taken in this regard by Andhra Pradesh.

The southern state took a unique initiative, beginning academic session 2023-24, in which it made it mandatory for all students who fail classes 10 and 12 to attend classes as regular students. Others who didn’t take these exams can opt for skill-based training and open schools, the ministry pointed out.