Male teachers decry posting of women counterparts in Government Inter Colleges in Prayagraj

: Recent transfer of women teachers in Boys’ Government Intermediate Colleges (GICs) across the state has not gone down well with their male counterparts.

A large section of male teachers is objecting to these transfers, claiming the transfers are against government norms.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) has 1,108 Government Intermediate Colleges (GICs) and 1,186 Government Girls Intermediate Colleges (GGICs). Recruitment of assistant teachers and lecturers for these institutions are done by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

The male teachers said on July 13, eighteen women teachers were transferred to GIC–Prayagraj and this meant that there were 39 women teachers against 61 male teachers in the college.

“These transfers are in violation of the set norms. There is no provision of having male teachers in GGICs and women teachers in GIC (Boys). However, the GIC-Prayagraj which is located in the heart of the city is a much-preferred choice of all and many women teachers have got posted there in violation of the guidelines,” claimed Rajnath Yadav, a senior male teacher at the college.

“There were separate cadres of teachers for government boys’ and girls’ schools in the state. Appointments as well as seniority determination and promotion of the male and women teachers were done separately, the male teachers claimed.

“Strangely, these women teachers have been posted here while applications of male teachers also vying for a transfer were overlooked. Five of the 18 women teachers transferred at GIC-Prayagraj have not even joined duty yet,” said Ramphal Bharti, another teacher of GIC-Prayagraj.

“These transfers are in gross violation of set government guidelines. Our recruitment, cadre, transfers and seniority are all separate from the women teachers and even in the education directorate, different sections handle our affairs. Right at the time of recruitment, the advertisements clearly indicate the count of posts available in men’s and women’s branch of the colleges and while applying online, an applicant is required to choose the cadre according to their gender,” said Rameshwar Pandey, the state general secretary of Rajkiya Shikshak Sangh (Pandey faction).

He said that at GIC-Prayagraj, the first female teacher was transferred in 2012 and since then this practice is continuing.

“This year we are getting reports of women teachers being posted in GICs at most of the district headquarters including Lucknow, Bareilly, Meerut, Agra and Etawah. If this continues, all the posts of male teachers would get filled up by women teachers,” he maintained.

Male teachers point out that the transfer of women teachers at GIC-Prayagraj is happening despite number of vacancies in many girls’ colleges.

However, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma who is also the state’s secondary education minister had a different take on the issue.

“Transferring women teachers in government intermediate colleges (GICs) is in practice for the past two years now. There were some vacancies in these schools and so we decided to post excess women teachers in those institutions where there was shortage of teachers,” he said.

“Now, some GICs have also been opened to girl students and so we want women teachers there also. We wish to assure that no one would be affected through this move,” he added.

BOX

Male/Female teaching posts at GICs/GGICs in UP

As per the UP Education Directorate records, there are a total of 9,028 posts of male assistant teachers (for teaching classes 6 to 10) and 4,356 posts of male lecturers (for teaching classes 11 and 12) at GICs. Out of the 4,356 posts of lecturers, 2,190 are filled by promotion of eligible assistant teachers while the remaining 2,066 are filled through recruitments.

Similarly, there are a total of 9,366 post of female assistant teachers (for teaching classes 6 to 10) and 4,272 posts of female lecturers (for teaching classes 11 and 12) at GGICs. Out of the 4,272 posts of lecturers, around 50% are filled by promotion of eligible assistant teachers while the remaining 50% are filled through recruitments.