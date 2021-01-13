Man alleges stabbing during robbery bid, police suspect a personal fight

An 18-year-old man was stabbed in his stomach, allegedly by two men who were trying to rob him of his phone, near Moolchand Flyover in south Delhi on Sunday evening, prompting the police to register a case of robbery and causing grievous hurt during robbery.

However, Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south), said the probe so far is pointing to the attack being the result of a personal fight, rather than a robbery bid.

While the police continue to hunt for the assailants, they could pursue legal action against the injured man and his friend for lying to the police if it eventually turns out to be a case of a personal fight.

The injured man, Firoz Ansari, is a resident of Khanpur Extension and works as a painter. The alleged crime happened around 8.30pm on Sunday while he and his friend, Imran Khan, got off a bus at the Lady Shri Ram College bus stop and were walking towards Moolchand Flyover.

In his complaint to the police, Khan alleged that while they were walking, Ansari was suddenly dragged to a drain nearby by two men who began beating him up for not handing over his mobile phone.

He alleged that when he tried to rescue his friend, the two suspects stabbed Ansari in the stomach and fled.

“While I looked around for a vehicle to take my injured friend to a hospital, some policemen passing by rushed him in a police vehicle to Moolchand Hospital from where he was referred to AIIMS,” Khan said.

The DCP said the injury to Ansari are not grievous in nature.

The police subsequently registered an FIR at Greater Kailash police station. “Our probe reveals that the two men were actually getting high next to a drain near the flyover when they got into a quarrel with some people standing nearby. We are continuing our probe,” the DCP said.