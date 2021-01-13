Man alleges stabbing during robbery bid, police suspect a personal fight
An 18-year-old man was stabbed in his stomach, allegedly by two men who were trying to rob him of his phone, near Moolchand Flyover in south Delhi on Sunday evening, prompting the police to register a case of robbery and causing grievous hurt during robbery.
However, Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south), said the probe so far is pointing to the attack being the result of a personal fight, rather than a robbery bid.
While the police continue to hunt for the assailants, they could pursue legal action against the injured man and his friend for lying to the police if it eventually turns out to be a case of a personal fight.
The injured man, Firoz Ansari, is a resident of Khanpur Extension and works as a painter. The alleged crime happened around 8.30pm on Sunday while he and his friend, Imran Khan, got off a bus at the Lady Shri Ram College bus stop and were walking towards Moolchand Flyover.
In his complaint to the police, Khan alleged that while they were walking, Ansari was suddenly dragged to a drain nearby by two men who began beating him up for not handing over his mobile phone.
He alleged that when he tried to rescue his friend, the two suspects stabbed Ansari in the stomach and fled.
“While I looked around for a vehicle to take my injured friend to a hospital, some policemen passing by rushed him in a police vehicle to Moolchand Hospital from where he was referred to AIIMS,” Khan said.
The DCP said the injury to Ansari are not grievous in nature.
The police subsequently registered an FIR at Greater Kailash police station. “Our probe reveals that the two men were actually getting high next to a drain near the flyover when they got into a quarrel with some people standing nearby. We are continuing our probe,” the DCP said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Poultry farms across Thane to be checked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane receives first lot of 103,000 doses of Covid vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalyan Dombivli civic body to carry out Covid vaccination drive in four centres; gets 6,000 doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vets check horses after a positive case of glanders disease in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Former IAF officer loses ₹67 lakh in ATM card fraud, 2 held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meerut division receives Covid-19 vaccine consignment; GB Nagar and Ghaziabad to get their share today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jewar airport master plan to be revised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GDA’s horticulture department inspector booked for rape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At UP Gate, protesting farmers burn copies of farm laws on Lohri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suicide in Ludhiana school: Probe team records statements of victim’s teachers, friends
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana: Drug convict stabs fellow inmate for ‘staring at him’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laptop left on charging-mode starts fire at sixth-floor flat in Ghaziabad high-rise, three family members rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida’s air quality enters ‘very poor’, Greater Noida worst in country
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akalis still hopeful of former Mohali mayor Kulwant’s return ahead of MC elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case filed in Pune against alleged fake university; its website down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox