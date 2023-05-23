Home / Cities / Others / Man held as video purportedly showing him chewing off snake’s head goes viral

Man held as video purportedly showing him chewing off snake’s head goes viral

ByAnkur Sharma
May 23, 2023 08:43 AM IST

Officials said that the accused caught and chewed off the head of the snake at an ice cream stall when it came out on May 18 during an anti-demolition drive in Nainital

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after a video purportedly showing him killing a snake by chewing off its head in Uttarakhand’s Nainital went viral on social media.

The accused has been booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. (HT PHOTO)
Divisional forest officer Sandeep Kumar said the man was booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and sent to jail after a medical examination. “It is not clear why he did it.”

Forest range officer Chandan Singh Adhikari said police caught the accused on Monday and handed him over to them. “He has no Aadhaar or any other identity card. The accused is being interrogated as to why he did such a thing.”

Adhikari quoted locals and said the snake came out on May 18 during an anti-demolition drive in Nainital’s Nagina Colony. He added the accused caught and chewed off the head of the snake at an ice cream stall. “Locals said he poured a cold drink on the bleeding headless snake and started chewing it again.”

Forest officials said they were unsure whether the accused is mentally sound.

