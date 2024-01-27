Man arrested in Assam for extorting money in ULFA-I’s name

A man, aged around 35, has been arrested in Assam’s Nagaon district for allegedly extorting money in the name of banned militant group United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I), police said. Police said that some criminal-minded people use the names of militant groups to extort money. (Representative Image)

The person identified as Fakar Uddin, is a resident of Ghehua Solsoli village under the jurisdiction of Rupohihat Police Station of Nagaon, according to the police.

“He was trying to collect money in the name of ULFA-I and based on a complaint, we arrested him on Friday night,” the superintendent of police of Nagaon district Nabaneet Mahanta told HT on Saturday.

According to the police, Fakar Uddin had demanded a cash amount of ₹50 lakh from a businessman named Abdul Hasim and the latter informed the police about this.

“Abdul Hasim is a supplier of areca nuts and he said that he recently received a call from ULFA-I. He informed us about it, and with his help, we created a trap and nabbed Fakar Uddin. However, it has been found that he is not a member of the militant group,” police said.

A senior cop said that similar complaints were received from various parts of the state and this is not new. “Some criminal-minded people use the names of militant groups to extort money. We keep strict vigil on such activities and the number of these cases has reduced,” the official said.

In December last year, the pro-talk section of the ULFA signed a peace pact with the central government and the Assam government. Earlier this week, the ULFA was dissolved, four decades after its formation. However, one section of the militant group is still active under the leadership of Paresh Barua. According to the police, they have camps in Myanmar.

The Assam police last year arrested several youths for their alleged connections with the ULFA-I. The director general of police (DGP), Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh in December asked the people of the state to stay away from writing anything in support of the ULFA-I. Some youths were arrested for such acts as well.