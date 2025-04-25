Man arrested in Meghalaya for social media post on Pahalgam terror attack: Police

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Meghalaya for his social media remarks on the Pahalgam terror attacks, police said. During the operation, law enforcement officials seized two mobile phones from the person’s possession (File photo)

The Special Cell of East Khasi Hills district identified and arrested the man from his residence in Umlyngka, in the suburbs of the capital city.

According to a statement issued by superintendent of police (SP) Vivek Syiem, the individual had used his Facebook account under the name “Man Shylla” to upload a video clip originally aired by a local news channel.

In the post, he allegedly made comments in support of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.

The comments, which police say threaten the unity and integrity of the nation, led to his arrest.

“Such statements are deeply disturbing and have the potential to create communal tension and incite violence,” the SP said.

During the operation, law enforcement officials seized two mobile phones from Shylla’s possession.

A case has been registered at Lumdiengjri police station invoking Sections 113(3), 196(1)(a), and 147 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused will be produced before the court on Friday and further investigation is underway.