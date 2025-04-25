Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man arrested in Meghalaya for social media post on Pahalgam terror attack: Police

ByDavid Laitphlang
Apr 25, 2025 08:43 AM IST

In the post, the arrested individual allegedly made comments in support of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Meghalaya for his social media remarks on the Pahalgam terror attacks, police said.

During the operation, law enforcement officials seized two mobile phones from the person’s possession (File photo)
During the operation, law enforcement officials seized two mobile phones from the person’s possession (File photo)

The Special Cell of East Khasi Hills district identified and arrested the man from his residence in Umlyngka, in the suburbs of the capital city.

According to a statement issued by superintendent of police (SP) Vivek Syiem, the individual had used his Facebook account under the name “Man Shylla” to upload a video clip originally aired by a local news channel.

In the post, he allegedly made comments in support of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.

The comments, which police say threaten the unity and integrity of the nation, led to his arrest.

“Such statements are deeply disturbing and have the potential to create communal tension and incite violence,” the SP said.

Also Read: Remembering the fallen: The 26 killed in Pahalgam

During the operation, law enforcement officials seized two mobile phones from Shylla’s possession.

A case has been registered at Lumdiengjri police station invoking Sections 113(3), 196(1)(a), and 147 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused will be produced before the court on Friday and further investigation is underway.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Man arrested in Meghalaya for social media post on Pahalgam terror attack: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On