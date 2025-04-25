Man arrested in Meghalaya for social media post on Pahalgam terror attack: Police
ByDavid Laitphlang
Apr 25, 2025 08:43 AM IST
In the post, the arrested individual allegedly made comments in support of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack
A 30-year-old man was arrested in Meghalaya for his social media remarks on the Pahalgam terror attacks, police said.
The Special Cell of East Khasi Hills district identified and arrested the man from his residence in Umlyngka, in the suburbs of the capital city.
According to a statement issued by superintendent of police (SP) Vivek Syiem, the individual had used his Facebook account under the name “Man Shylla” to upload a video clip originally aired by a local news channel.
In the post, he allegedly made comments in support of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.
The comments, which police say threaten the unity and integrity of the nation, led to his arrest.
“Such statements are deeply disturbing and have the potential to create communal tension and incite violence,” the SP said.