Man assaulted for colliding with another guest inside Ggm club

Five unidentified suspects were booked for intercepting and assaulting a 27-year-old man on the main road in Sector-29 on Sunday since he had collided with them while dancing in a club in the area, police said on Monday. Investigators said that the incident took place at about 1.30am on Sunday after the victim Bobby Sharma left the spot on his motorcycle to reach his rented accommodation at Rajiv Nagar in Sector-13 in the city. (Representational Image)

They said Sharma, hailing from Palwal, was celebrating the birthday of his friend Amit Kumar at the club. Sharma collided with another guest while dancing which led to an argument followed by a scuffle inside the club.

Police said that the bouncers hired by the club intervened and removed both the groups from the club premises. They said after sometime, Sharma started for his home.

However, as soon as he reached the main road, at least five suspects armed with rods and wooden bats, intercepted him.

A senior police officer said that the suspects assaulted Sharma for at least 5-10 minutes. “Guests coming out of various clubs witnessed the incident and rushed to help him. The suspects fled after which the other guests took him to a private hospital in Sector-29 for treatment. The hospital administration later alerted the police,” he said.

Inspector Ravi Kumar, DLF police station house officer, said they have the car’s registration number in which the suspects had reached the spot.

“We will arrest them soon. They were associates of the guest with whom Sharma had collided while dancing. Both groups were in an inebriated state at that time,” he said.

Based on Sharma’s complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF police station in Sector-29.