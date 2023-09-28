Man assaulted for refusing to chant Jai Shree Ram

MUMBAI: One person was arrested on Wednesday for assaulting a 34-year-old man after he refused to chant “Jai Shree Ram” in Kurar. Three other accused are absconding. HT Image

The victim has been identified as Siddharth Kisan Angure, who works in a private company in Kandivali East. The incident took place around 11.30pm on Monday when he was returning home from work, according to police.

Angure told the Kurar police that he was walking towards Kurar and was talking to his younger brother on the mobile phone when the four men intercepted him. When Angure asked them why were they stopping him, one of the accused came closer to him and told him to chant “Jai Shree Ram”. One of them men started chanting “Jai Shree Ram” and told Angure to repeat the words with him. Angure said he was tired and just wanted to go home and hence refused to do so and asked the four to let him go.

The accused identified as Suraj Tiwari, Arun Pandey, M Pandit and Rajesh Rickshawala – all local residents - then got angry and started abusing Angure. They allegedly assaulted him for several minutes until Vishnu Angure, the victim’s brother saw them and intervened.

Vishnu then flagged an auto and rushed Angure to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali west where he was admitted for a day. On Tuesday after discharge, Angure approached the Kurar police and based on his complaint an FIR was registered against the four men under sections 323, 341, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code for assault, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and common intention.

“We have arrested one of the accused Suraj Tiwari. The others are absconding. We are trying to find out why they intercepted Angure and whether he was intentionally stopped or was a random target,” said a police officer from Kurar police station.

