Man attacked for stopping two people from drinking outside his house
PUNE The police have booked two people in an attempt to murder case for allegedly attacking a man in Khadak on Wednesday night.
The injured man has been identified as Najimulhaq Anwarulhaq (30), a resident of Guruwar peth. The accused have not been identified yet, said police.
Anwarulhaq sells clothes from his house on the first floor of the residential building in order to earn a living, according to his complaint.
On the night of January 18, he saw two accused allegedly drinking alcohol at the steps outside his house. When the complainant asked the two to not drink outside his house, the two threatened him with dire consequences, according to the complainant.
Two days after, the two arrived at Anwarulhaq’s house and told him that they wished to buy clothes from him and wanted to speak with him outside.
As Anwarulhaq followed them outside the door, one of the two stabbed him in the face, neck and back with a sharp blade that was hidden in his waist belt under his shirt.
The injured man was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for the injuries while the police are looking for the accused.
A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at Khadak police station.
Police sub-inspector Rahul Khandale of Khadak police station is investigating the case.
