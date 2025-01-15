Man bludgeoned to death for mocking friend, 1 held

Gurugram: A 22-year-old man was bludgeoned to death at Rithoj village in Bhondsi by his friend as the deceased used to mock the suspect in the presence of other friends for being unable to do anything after being assaulted last year, police said on Wednesday. A 22-year-old man was bludgeoned to death at Rithoj village in Bhondsi by his friend on Sunday night. (FILE PHOTO)

The motive behind the murder emerged after the prime suspect, identified as Vishal Kumar alias Bholu, 20, was arrested by a crime branch team from the Sector 40 market on Tuesday night.

The deceased, Harsh Kumar, 22, was found lying in a pool of blood inside a makeshift room in the fields at about 6am on Monday when his mother Kavita went to wake him. From the autopsy, it was found that he was killed with a blunt heavy weapon with which the murderer had smashed his head and face in.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of the Gurugram Police, said that Harsh and Vishal were friends. “However, in October last year, the deceased along with two others had assaulted Vishal after an argument. Vishal had got an FIR registered against the trio at Bhondsi police station and they were facing trial in the case,” he said.

Kumar said that after this incident, Harsh often used to mock Vishal in front of his friends. “He left Rithoj and started living in Delhi. However, he had a grudge against Harsh,” he said.

Investigators said that on Sunday night, Vishal reached the village to attend the birthday of his maternal aunt’s daughter. After the celebration, he and some old friends in the village consumed liquor and decided to take revenge following which Vishal along with a friend reached the spot were Harsh was asleep and killed him by hitting him hard on the head multiple times, they said.

They said that Vishal was taken on police-remand after being produced before a city court on Wednesday. They said Vishal’s friend involved in the murder was still on the run and attempts were on to trace him.

Based on the complaint of Harsh’s father Anil Khatana, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bhondsi police station on Monday.